TOURO COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE DEAN NAMED TO FOUNDATION BOARD

Dr. Ronnie Myers, dean of Touro College of Dental Medicine has been named to the Board of Trustees of the ADEAGies Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Dental Education Association (ADEA), which defines its mission as an incubator of innovation, and a source of leadership training for active and emergent academic leaders. The ADEA Foundation is comprised of dental school deans and program directors, faculty, students, residents and fellows, corporate and philanthropic partners and supports grants, programs, scholarships and special initiatives that support leaders in dental academia.

The foundation is governed by a distinguished and diverse 11-member Board of Trustees, including its president.

Myers said, “I feel tremendously honored to work with my fellow board members, incredible leaders who I now get to collaborate with as we help shape the future of dental education. ADEAGies is figuring out ways to access various funding sources to facilitate the discoveries, innovations and ideas that will shape the future of dental education and clinical design. ADEAGies does remarkable work and I am very excited to work with the individuals and institutions focused on creating change in our industry.”