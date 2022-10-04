TOOLS FOR BUILDING HAPPIER KIDS

The India Cultural Center (ICC) in Greenwich, a nonprofit organization that celebrates the arts and culture of India, will partner with Eagle Hill School – an independent, co-educational day and five-day boarding school for students ages 5-15 with language-based learning differences, including dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, executive functioning disorder, auditory processing disorder and ADHD – in presenting Dr. Hansa Bhargava, M.D., and Rupal Parekh, Ph.D., and assistant professor at UConn on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Eagle Hill School Community Room in Greenwich. Bhargava and Parekh will discuss the growing epidemic of kid burnout and what parents and community institutions can do to address the toll stress is taking on kids.

Bhargava will discuss with Parekh the importance of taking an intentional pause from life’s nonstop pace and creating space for family time and communication.

Bhargava is chief medical officer at Medscape Education. Her leadership includes initiatives for physicians and health care professionals, focused on resilience, burnout and mental health. She graduated from the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine and completed her residency at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

Parekh, is a clinically trained social worker and an assistant professor at the University of Connecticut School of Social Work. She has over a decade of professional and practice experience working with ethnically diverse older adult and youth populations in clinical settings and develops intergenerational programs to reduce loneliness and improve health and mental health outcomes for both youth and older adults. Parekh graduated from Columbia University School of Social Work and Mailman School of Public Health and completed her Ph.D. at the University of Texas at Arlington.