STORM KING ART CENTER HONORED DIRECTOR EMERITUS

Storm King Art Center hosted its 12th annual gala in the South Fields of the Art Center’s 500-acre grounds, 1 Museum Road, New Windsor, New York. The Storm King Award, an annual recognition of meaningful contributions in the fields of visual arts, landscape and nature conservation, was given to Director Emeritus David Collens who joined Storm King in 1974 and served as director and curator from 1976 to 2015, and director and chief curator from 2015 through 2021.

Guests enjoyed cocktails, dinner and a sunset tram tour of the South Fields, which feature several large-scale sculptures and site-specific commissions. Remarks were given by Nora Lawrence, artistic director and chief curator, and John Stern, president of Storm King:

Lawrence said, “David has spent much of his life and career thinking of the possibilities that this incredible space might provide to artists. …His love for Storm King is, among this crowd, the stuff of legend, but I can also attest that he likes absolutely nothing more than to connect over this love of Storm King with an artist — finding that fit with them between Storm King’s land and their vision, learning about their interests and inspirations….”

Stern said: “I grew to understand David’s way of seeing as dimensional and subtle and fully comprehending of an artist’s intent. David has been a true partner to artists and their ambitious projects and to the Art Center itself with the careful siting of each artwork….”

Upon receiving the award, Collens said, “Storm King has been a way of life to me. It’s something that is dear to my heart, just seeing and breathing it. In 48 years, my philosophy has been, number one, working with artists and treasuring what they want to do. I never thought I would be standing here tonight — I am thrilled and honored and continue to be inspired by what’s to come at Storm King.”

Since 1960, Storm King has been dedicated to stewarding the hills, meadows and forests of its site and surrounding landscape.