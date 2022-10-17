SMILE FOR DENTAL COMPANY RECOGNITION 

Delta Dental of New Jersey and the Delta Dental of New Jersey Foundation – members of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce – were awarded the Community Excellence Award by the Stamford Chamber of Commerce in Connecticut for the company’s dedication and support to businesses, the Chamber and to those in need in Stamford and surrounding communities.

“Through Delta Dental’s collaborations and employee volunteer efforts, they have touched so many lives and made a positive difference in our communities through their important work supporting numerous nonprofit organizations and individuals by providing vital contributions to the community and the chamber,” said Stamford chamber of Commerce President and CEO Heather Cavanagh.

“Our Foundation’s mission is to improve the oral health of Connecticut and New Jersey residents by providing charitable contributions to solve oral health care challenges through company involvement in our local communities and through the grants awarded by our foundation. Those grants support access to dental care and education for uninsured/underinsured children, seniors, veterans and those with developmental disabilities,” said Randy Stodard, chief marketing officer of Delta Dental of New Jersey and vice president, Delta Dental Foundation.

Delta Dental of Connecticut is a licensed insurer that writes dental coverage on an insured basis. Offering dental benefits since 1969, its mission is to promote oral health to the greatest number of people by providing accessible dental benefit programs of the highest quality, service, and value. It is a nonprofit and, as a member of Delta Dental Plans Association, it is part of a network that provides national dental coverage to more than 85 million people.