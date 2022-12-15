 SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER ASSIGNED AT CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

Michele Koslab has been welcomed as a senior project manager in the New York metro office of LeChase Construction Services LLC in Armonk where she will manage, develop, maintain and oversee all functions of assigned projects at the preconstruction, construction and post-construction phases. Those functions include but are not limited to safety, construction planning and cost-control procedures.

Koslab has more than 20 years of construction experience in the New York City area working on projects in a variety of sectors, including residential, commercial and health care. She has a degree in project management from New York University and has completed coursework in personnel and sales management at the Dale Carnegie Institute. Koslab also holds a supervisor Site Safety Training card.

