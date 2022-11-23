SCOUTS AT CPW CREATE PATRIOTIC DECORATIONS

Adaptive Cub Scout Pack 535 and Girl Scout Troop 1902 in Rye Brook recently participated in a service activity to honor veterans. At their troop meeting, the Scouts decorated wreath and star ornaments that were given to veterans at Hudson Valley Montrose VA, in Westchester County. The project was sponsored by the Mid-Westchester Elks Lodge No.535.

Now in its 73rd year, Cerebral Palsy of Westchester’s mission is to advance the independence, productivity and full citizenship of people with developmental disabilities, including autism, neurological impairments, intellectual disabilities, epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Through a comprehensive network of educational programs, day services, residential sites, therapeutic services, employment training, recreation programs and advocacy, the agency helps thousands of children and adults in Westchester and Fairfield counties live more productive and satisfying lives.