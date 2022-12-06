RTi RELOCATES

Choyce Peterson Inc., a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm, recently announced the conclusion of lease negotiations on behalf of RTi Research, a global market research company, for a 2,862-square-foot office at MerrittView, 383 Main Ave., Norwalk. Choyce Peterson Principal John Hannigan and Vice President Charlene O’Connell represented RTi in the transaction.

To accommodate their changing hybrid work environment, RTi’s CEO David Rothstein reached out to Hannigan who had worked with them on several previous office space transactions. Choyce Peterson first provided research of the greater Norwalk office market, which gave specific details of available office spaces that fit RTi’s needs. After studying available spaces provided by Choyce Peterson, Rothstein determined that 383 Main Ave. was the best option to pursue due to the building’s location and amenities.

Choyce Peterson negotiated a transaction based on RTi’s specific criteria. Lease terms for its 2,862-square-foot pre-built suite included a competitive rental rate and landlord-funded tenant improvements.

Coupled with two other transactions, Hannigan completed more than 35,700 square feet of leases at 383 Main Ave. over the past 15 months.

The landlord, GLIC Real Estate Holding LLC, was represented by Executive Vice President Tom Pajolek and Senior Vice President Ned Burns of CBRE.

RTi is a custom market research firm with more than 40 years experience helping clients understand today, influence tomorrow and anticipate the future.

Choyce Peterson, a full service commercial real estate brokerage firm with offices in Norwalk, Connecticut and Rye Brook, New York, was founded in 1997 and has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada.