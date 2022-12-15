PREPARE YOUNG WOMEN TO BECOME TOMORROW’S LEADERS

Theresa V. Brokowski, an honoree at the recent Maria Regina High School anniversary celebration and tribute to the young women who passed through its portals in the past 65 years, has long been devoted and supportive of the school’s mission.

She was among a group of honorees, who were celebrated at the VIP Country Club in New Rochelle. Invited guests included alumnae, parents, civic and community leaders, members of the administration, faculty and other supporters.

Alumna Mary Calvi (Class of ‘87), the Emmy Award-winning TV journalist and anchor for “CBS News This Morning” and “CBS2 News at Noon” and author, served as the mistress of ceremony.

Brokowski, who received the Maria Regina Spirit and Charism Award, served Maria Regina since 1958 as teacher, guidance director, principal and, more recently, as a member of the Board of Trustees. Previously, she was selected by the New York State Education Department as Ambassador in the International Education Program with Poland.

Fr. Erik Lenhart, OFM Cap and Fr. Fred Nickle, OFM Cap, received the Student Enrichment Award.

Lenhart first encountered the Capuchins when he was a cadet with the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. As a result of his introduction to the Capuchin Youth and Family Ministries (CYFM), he became a Cap Corps Volunteer, joined the Capuchins in 2008 and was ordained in 2015 after finishing studies at Boston College School of Theology. He returned to CYFM when he was appointed its chaplain.

Nickle entered the Capuchin order in 1957 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1965. His first assignment was assistant novice master training the novices for five years. He then became Guardian of the House of Philosophy and served for five years in that capacity. He was also pastor of two parishes, one in Portland, Maine and the other in Middletown, Connecticut.

Regina Creary Molinelli (Class of ’88) and her husband, Michael Molinelli, were the recipients of the Distinguished Caritate Award.

Molinelli is a graduate of the class of 1988 and her husband, is an award-winning architect. Together, they have made an indelible impact on Maria Regina and their communities.

The Thomas and Agnes Carvel Foundation, Transformational Service Award was accepted by Joan Magoolaghan, Carvel Foundation Board member.

For more than 45 years, The Thomas and Agnes Carvel Foundation has been granting funds to help not-for-profit organizations in multiple disciplines. Annually, the foundation distributes more than $3 million to help more than 100 organizations.

Anna Parra, Maria Regina’s president, said: “The most significant take-away from the 65th Gala was the unwavering support demonstrated by the Maria Regina family in the inspiring mission that the Sisters of the Resurrection set forth when they established the school in 1957….”