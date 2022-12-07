POPULAR UNIVERSITY CHRISTMAS CONCERT RETURNS

Dominican University in Orangeburg, New York, whose traditional Christmas concert was shut down for two years due to Covid, resumed Sunday, Dec. 4 featuring the Orchestra of St. Peter by the Sea and guest vocalists who returned to the Hennessey Center in Blauvelt for the much-loved ensemble. Rev. Alphonse Stephenson, the orchestra’s musical director and conductor, is a Catholic priest who founded the group in 1986 after conducting nearly 3,000 performances of the smash hit, “A Chorus Line,” at Broadway’s Shubert Theater. “We are made up of all professional, card-carrying, union musicians,” said Stephenson. “No other season of the year is so closely associated with music. To perform the familiar carols and Christmas standards with rich and colorful orchestrations make our concerts particularly joyful.”

The annual Christmas Concert is the most popular community event held at Dominican University. Tickets range from $20-$35 and include a post-performance dessert reception. In addition, a holiday buffet will be served prior to the concert at 1 p.m. in the Granito Center for a separate charge. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.duny.edu/events/christmasconcert2022/.