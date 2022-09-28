PFIZER IS HERE TO STAY

Rockland County has been home to Pfizer for more than 20 years and believes the time is right to expand its research and development capabilities. “Vaccines are one of the primary drivers for Pfizer as never before,” said Steve Bjornson, chief operating officer, at a recent Rockland Business Association (RBA) on Sept. 15 at Hotel Nyack. “We’ve reached a point where we need to plan for the next 30 years.”

Bjornson, who rejoined Pfizer in 2018 as its COO, told RBA members the pharmaceutical giant plans to add a $500 million facility at the Hudson Valley iCampus in Pearl River that will house a new 370,000-square-foot laboratory. In addition to the new building, which will be the centerpiece, plans are also in the works to add a new entrance to the complex and to connect the three buildings on the property it now owns. Pfizer’s team is committed to having the new campus completed by 2026.” It has already added 400 jobs in Pearl River and is seeking to hire at least 60 more employees who have a passion for the field. Bjornson credited the staff, who worked every day during the Covid-19 pandemic. “They came in day in and day out…the momentum and pride were infectious. We’re getting a totally different breath of talent, selling the benefits of living in Rockland and pulling talent from New York City, New Jersey, our northern suburbs and of course, from Rockland itself. Pearl River is our vaccine R&D headquarters. We’re thrilled to be here and we’re here to stay.”