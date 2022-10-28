OCTOBERFEST DRAWS RECORD CROWD TO ROCKLAND

Octoberfest at Bear Mountain drew more than 20,000 beer and polka lovers recently to the Rockland Anthony Wayne Recreation Area. Visitors enjoyed the craft beers and the music provided by 18-time Grammy-winner Jimmy Sturr. A Hudson Valley native, Sturr is not only known as the King of Polka, he also introduced his own vodka, Sturr’d Not Shaken, in 2021. “We had an amazing turnout,” said Seif Fakhoury, general manager of Bear Mountain Inn. “The weather was perfect and everyone has been more than ready to be out enjoying themselves.”