NURSING SCHOLARSHIP GAINS FUNDS

The annual Cheryl WalkorRun 5K, held in memory of Newburgh-based Mount Saint Mary College alumna and faculty member Cheryl Walker, recently raised more than $15,000 for an ongoing nursing scholarship in her name.

The Cheryl L. Walker Nursing Scholarship is awarded annually to a student enrolled in the college nursing baccalaureate RN program. This year’s recipient was Aracely Morocho-Calle, a junior from Spring Valley, New York.

Walker was a registered nurse, clinical nurse specialist and an educator at the Mount. Throughout her nearly 40-year career, she held positions at Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Orange Regional Medical Center. She passed away on Jan. 13, 2016, at the age of 58, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

All proceeds from the 5K supported the scholarship. Donations are still open with the goal of hitting the $20,000 mark. To donate, visit msmc.edu/cheryl5k.