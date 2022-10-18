NORWALK COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER IN TOP 10% OF HEALTH CENTERS

The U.S. Department of Health and Social Services has placed Norwalk Community Health Center Inc. (NCHC) among the top 10% of health centers nationally for clinical quality of care in 2022. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), NCHC, a nonprofit 501(c)3 health care provider, is one of only 140 health centers out of more than 1,400 sites to achieve this gold standard milestone. The community health care provider also received awards for two newly added HRSA quality milestone categories: gold level patient health outcomes for maternal and child health and quality recognition for health information technology. The health center was also recognized in 2022 by the National Committee on Quality Assurance as a patient-centered medical home. Norwalk Community Health Center provides a continuum of patient-focused medical, dental and wellness services for residents of greater Norwalk and Fairfield County. No one is turned away because of status or inability to pay.

“The HRSA Gold Seal informs us our patient-centric service delivery model approach is succeeding. More importantly, it assures our community, and our patients, that they can expect the highest level of care at Norwalk Community Health Center,” said Norwalk Community Health Center’s CEO Kenneth Waller.