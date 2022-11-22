NEW STAFF AT HOLOCAUST CENTER

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (HHREC) of White Plains has appointed Jeanne Claire Cotnoir and Deborah Boxer Minchin as coordinators of student programing. Cotnoir and Minchin will work with HHREC Co-Directors of Education Steve Goldberg and Julie Scallero on education programs, including the Human Rights Institutes for Student Leaders, Living History Project, White Rose Student Competition and Genocide Awareness Student Competition. They will also develop outreach strategies to expand participation of area schools in the entire range of education programs offered by HHREC.

Accomplished and highly honored education professionals, Cotnoir was formerly a social studies teacher at Briarcliff High School, and Minchin was formerly a social studies teacher at New Rochelle High School. They have also both served as adjunct lecturers at area universities.

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center’s Mission is to enhance the teaching and learning of the lessons of the Holocaust and the right of all people to be treated with dignity and respect. Since 1994, it has brought the lessons of the Holocaust, genocide and human rights crimes to more than 1,500 teachers and thousands of middle and high school students.