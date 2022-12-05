NEW SCHOOL PRINCIPAL

Theresa Napoli was formally installed as The Ursuline School’s principal on Tuesday, Nov. 22, during its annual Thanksgiving Liturgy, providing a profound sense of joy and gratitude for the entire school community. It was a momentous occasion for the school since Napoli returned to help lead the school where her career began as a science teacher in 1981.

Napoli began her new role as principal on July 1, after serving as the dean of academic affairs at Fairfield College Preparatory School, the principal at Saint Barnabas High School, and the first female assistant principal at Fordham Preparatory School. She was chosen to join the leadership team at The Ursuline School because she is an experienced Catholic school educator and administrator with a true gift of blending challenging academic programs with care of the whole person.

Dr. Colleen Melnyk, along with Sr. Maureen Welch, provincial of The Ursulines of the Eastern Province, presided over the installation ceremony. Melnyk presented Napoli with a framed copy of the school mission and asked that the entire school community strive together to make the mission come alive each day.

Founded in 1897, The Ursuline School is an all-girls, Roman Catholic, independent college preparatory school, for grades 6-12 located on a 13-acre modern campus in New Rochelle.