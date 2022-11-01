NEW LEADERSHIP IN HVCU

The Hudson Valley Credit Union (HVCU) has recently promoted three employees to new leadership positions in consumer lending. The team includes Assistant Vice President of Consumer Lending Alice Rae Kurman-Kostrubal; Consumer Loan Servicing and Processing Manager Andria Colon; and Consumer Loan Underwriting Manager Anna Croce. All three employees were promoted to their new roles following years of proven leadership of staff and member experience in the retail branch system.

Kurman-Kostrubal began her career at HVCU in 2011 as the Beacon branch manager. She most recently served as assistant vice president of regional branch management overseeing six of the credit union’s branches.

Colon was hired as an HVCU financial services representative in 2002. She gained well-rounded experience in her service and operations through positions in the contact center, collections, and branch management.

Starting as a Newburgh branch teller in 2005, Croce was promoted to various branch management roles, coming full circle to serve most recently as the Newburgh branch manager.

With over $6.5 Billion in assets, Hudson Valley Credit Union has been a community partner in the region for nearly 60 years. It serves individuals and businesses in Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Ulster, and Westchester counties.