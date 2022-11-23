NEARLY HALF MILLION RAISED BY LATINO U COLLEGE

The 10th anniversary gala “Visiones: Rising Together” on Thursday, Nov. 3, hosted by White Plains-based Latino U College at the Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle honored Amy Silverstein with the Founder’s Award, Danone North America with the Corporate Partner Award, and AARP with the Community Advocate Award. This year’s gala raised more than $450,000, which will allow Luca to continue making college dreams a reality for first-generation Latino students.

“…We are thankful for the continued commitment and generosity from supporters that allow LUCA to deliver programs that help scholars courageously pursue their dreams and show them that anything is possible,” said Cosette Gutierrez, Luca executive director.

Latino U College Access founded in 2012 is a nonprofit organization that transforms lives by making college dreams a reality for low-income, high-achieving Latino students.