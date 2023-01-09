Home Newsmakers MURPHY BROTHERS RECEIVES STATE AWARD

MURPHY BROTHERS RECEIVES STATE AWARD

The Murphy brothers with New York State Senator Shelley Mayer.

New York State Senator Shelley Mayer (District 37) recently presented Chris and Sean Murphy of the Murphy Brothers and its entire team at Murphy Brothers Contracting Inc. with the New York State Empire Award. Based in Mamaroneck for more than 40 years, Murphy Brothers is known for its award-winning “green” and energy-efficient construction projects.

The New York State Empire Award honors small businesses and nonprofit organizations that make outstanding contributions to the growth, prosperity and betterment of their community and New York state. In response the Murphy Brothers and its team committed to “continue to build a ‘Tradition of Quality’ as we have since 1979.”

