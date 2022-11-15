MEALS FOR THOSE IN NEED

Gullotta House, a Westchester County nonprofit organization located in Briarcliff Manor, will be partnering with St. Ann’s Church and local area restaurants to provide free Thanksgiving meals to community residents facing hardships on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 1:45 – 6 p.m. at St. Ann’s School Gym, 16 Elizabeth

St. in Ossining. Gullotta House will provide 1,000 free hot meals, with grab-and-go meals available as well. In addition, Gullotta House will be delivering more than 500 meals to those who are unable to attend.

“We look forward to once again providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need throughout our community,” said Matthew Gullotta, founder and president of Gullotta House. “Thanksgiving is a time where families come together to share a meal and we are thankful to help those in need enjoy Thanksgiving this year.”