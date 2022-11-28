LIONS CLUBS PEACE POSTER DISTRICT CONTEST WINNER

Blake Goldstein, from Blind Brook Middle School, has won the Lions District 20R2 Peace Poster Contest. His poster will be entered into the New York state competition in mid-December and, hopefully, on to the international level when the winner will be announced at a United Nations event in the spring.

Nina Heery of Rye Neck Middle School was the district runner up..

The Lions International Peace Poster Contest is an annual worldwide competition for children 11 to 13, encouraging them to express their vision of world peace through art, based on a theme, which was “Lead With Compassion,” this year.

Port Chester and Rye Brook Lions members are affiliated with the Larchmont/Mamaroneck Lions Club, which is working to establish a self-operating Port Chester/Rye Brook Lions Club.

Christy Sanchez, art teacher at Blind Brook Middle School, is credited for her efforts to bring this contest to the community and provide her students with the opportunity to share their visions of peace.

The Larchmont/Mamaroneck Lions, will be celebrating their Centennial in 2023, focusing on supporting existing nonprofit and community service groups. The L/M Lions are part of Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service organization with nearly 1.5 million members.