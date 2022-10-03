LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD TO GREENWICH PHYSICIAN

Spike Lipschutz, M.D., who will retire at the end of the month after a career spanning 55 years in health care, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Westfair Communication’s Doctors of Distinction program for dedicating his life to caring for others.

“Spike has had an unbelievable career in medicine,” Marc Kosak, chief operating officer, Greenwich Hospital, told the audience on Sept. 22. “He has significantly impacted our clinical care with his knowledge and passion for quality and safety. He also has impacted our staff with his ability to relate and connect with people. He will be missed.”

“I feel blessed to have worked with so many talented and committed people over these years,” said Lipschutz. “I always felt that each patient at Greenwich Hospital was a personal patient of mine. I was always proud of the care they received.”

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Lipschutz began his career as a partner in a medical practice in Massachusetts. He was in the Army Medical Corps for two years, caring for Vietnam War soldiers and then prisoners of war when the war ended. He worked at Beth Israel Deaconess and South Shore Hospital before joining Greenwich Hospital 15 years ago. He has held numerous leadership positions, including chief medical officer, chief quality officer and most recently vice president of medical affairs.

As the chief quality officer, Lipschutz has taken quality and safety to the next level by initiating a daily Safety Huddle that has been replicated around the health system. He also worked closely with other medical and hospital staff in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and instituted a Physician Wellness Committee and a Staff Wellness Committee to support employees.