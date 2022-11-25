LECTURE SERIES RETURNS TO COLLEGE

Professor Randy Williams relaunched the Manhattanville College’s lecture series with the recent discussion on his new Museum of Modern Art exhibit “Just Above Midtown: Changing Spaces.”

Williams, a professor of Studio Art at Manhattanville, recounted his involvement with the show, which highlights the work of artists of color. The exhibit, on display through Feb. 18, has received widespread acclaim.

The exhibition presents archival photos, videos and other contextual historical material to give visitors a sense of the collaborative ethos that defined the art gallery and the alternative model of art it championed to respond to a society in need.

Williams discussed his role as artist and educator and told the stories behind his extensive body of socially and politically focused work, “Of all the art that I do, teaching is my most significant art form,” he said.

The Berger lecture series has been sponsored by the Department of Art History/Art History and Museum Studies program since 1982, thanks to the funding provided by the Arthur M. Berger endowed fund. The lecture has been held annually (with very limited exceptions, the most recent being Covid) for the past 40 years. This was the first in-person event since the pandemic.

