KEY POSITIONS AT BANK BRANCHES

Walden Savings Bank in Montgomery recently announced the hiring of two seasoned banking professionals in key positions at its New Windsor and Middlehope branches.

Angela Ellis, whose more than 20 years of experience with financial institutions includes the management of two branches simultaneously, was named the branch manager in New Windsor, and Melessia Robinson, also with more than 20 years of experience at a variety of companies, including three years as a branch supervisor, has been named branch operations manager in Middlehope.

Ellis gained her financial expertise entirely in the Hudson Valley, honing skills in management and financial analysis as well as customer service. The SUNY Purchase graduate is responsible for overall branch sales, operations and staff development.

Robinson gained her experience in real estate, retail and at financial institutions. She has supervised, mentored, trained and evaluated branch staff, including tellers. She is responsible for the Middlehope branch’s operations and security. She is a graduate of ITT Technical Institute in Norwood, Massachusetts.

“…They are dynamic and will help continue Walden Savings Bank’s legacy of exceptional service while ensuring that our teams continue to identify strategies to provide customers with personalized attention and a positive banking experience,” said President and CEO Derrik Wynkoop.

Established in 1872, Walden Savings Bank is the 11th oldest federally chartered mutual savings bank with a total of 11 full-service branches serving Orange and Ulster counties and a loan production office in Dutchess County.