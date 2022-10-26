IN CELEBRATION OF OPEN HIRING  

Greyston Foundation held its 40th anniversary gala Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Hampshire Country Club in Mamaroneck. Emceed by CBS2 News Anchor Mary Calvi, the evening kicked off with a happy birthday video that included tributes from Academy Award-winning actor Jeff Bridges; Eve Marko, widow of Greyston founder Bernie Glassman; actor Hugh Jackman; businessman Richard Branson; President Bill Clinton, 42ndPresident of the United States; and Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc. The Body Shop was honored with the 2022 Bernie Glassman Trailblazer Award along with actor Jeff Bridges, the honorary gala chair.

Joseph D. Kenner, president and CEO of Greyston, said, “We are thankful for our supporters for their continued belief in Greyston’s vision and mission to unlock human potential through inclusive employment and join us on our journey to drive societal change in our communities through a positive economic impact.”

The audience was treated to an engaging fireside-like chat between Kenner and David Boynton, CEO of The Body Shop, along with some of his colleagues, on how The Body Shop implemented Open Hiring in distribution centers and retail operations across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. The night ended with a special surprise from Jesper Brodin, CEO of IKEA, stating that his company would be utilizing the Open Hiring model to create a more welcoming work environment where all can reach their full potential.

Greyson is a nonprofit social justice enterprise working to create job opportunities and provide services that enable self-sufficiency through its Open Hiring model. For more information, visit greyston.org.