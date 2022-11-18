HVEDC GAINS ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER

The Hudson Valley Economic Development Corp. (HVEDC) in Poughkeepsie has appointed Joe Volpe, director of project development at Consigli Construction Company Inc., to its Advisory Board of Directors.

Volpe comes to Consigli with more than 40 years of industry experience working in the New York market. In his role he will focus on building new client relationships for continued regional growth and development.

Consigli Construction is a leading construction manager with offices in Washington, D.C.; Boston and Milford, Massachusetts; Portland, Maine; Hartford, Connecticut; and New York state serving clients throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. A fourth-generation family-led business, Consigli provides construction management services for corporate, academic, health care, institutional, life sciences and government clients. It is recognized by Engineering News-Record as one of the 100-largest in the country and has received numerous awards and recognition for its craftsmanship and employment practices.