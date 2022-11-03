HUDSON VALLEY HISTORIC ATTRACTIONS

Like so many themed venues, which closed during Covid-19, seasonal destinations are delighted that one thing has changed for the better in 2022 – county and local festivals and popular historic destinations around the Hudson Valley are in full swing once again, with all restrictions lifted and tourists clamoring for more.

In Orange County, the tiny arts and crafts village of Sugar Loaf accommodated more than 12,000 visitors who enjoyed an eclectic array of artisans displaying their wares along its main thoroughfare over the Columbus Day weekend. In nearby Museum Village, now celebrating its 70th anniversary, a “no scare” Halloween event for young children drew families from across the tri-state area. The county saw an 85% recovery in tourism in 2021 according to the New York State Tourism Impact Report, boosted in part by the opening of Legoland New York in Goshen.