Santa made an early visit to the students at Cerebral Palsy of Westchester’s United Preschool Center on Dec. 16. He was accompanied by officers from the Harrison Police Department, who have been visiting the preschool with Santa for more than 18 years.

The event was held at Wilson House – a large open indoor space adjacent to the preschool’s main building. Gifts were donated by local residents and distributed by five members of the Harrison Police Department.