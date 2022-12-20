Home Newsmakers FIVE ALUMNI INDUCTED AT SCHOOL CEREMONY

FIVE ALUMNI INDUCTED AT SCHOOL CEREMONY

By
Editorial Staff
-
The honorees from left are: Brendan Potter (‘82), Michael McCauley (‘98), Laura Ansbro who represented Michael Ansbro (‘60), William Kolman (‘72) and Jarrad Smith (‘91).

Five alumni who have significantly contributed to the Stepinac High School basketball program were honored at the recent 11th annual Harwood Club Dinner and Induction Ceremony

The mission of Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains is to offer young men of the Archdiocese of New York a highly competitive academic and extracurricular program that will prepare them for college and leadership roles. The faculty and staff accomplish these objectives by pursuing excellence and creating a supportive, disciplined atmosphere with a strong sense of camaraderie and Christian values that is unique to the Stepinac experience.

