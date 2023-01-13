FIRM WELCOMES NEW ATTORNEYS

Pullman & Comley LLC in Bridgeport recently announced the addition of Kristin B. Mayhew and Sebastian D’Acunto as members of the firm. Mayhew is a member of the litigation practice and is based in the firm’s Bridgeport office while D’Acunto is a member of the trusts and estates practice based in Pullman’s Westport office.

Mayhew focuses her practice in the areas of bankruptcy, corporate restructuring, creditors’ rights, workouts, business law and business litigation.

Prior to joining Pullman, Mayhew was a partner for nearly 20 years at a large regional law firm and has experience handling complex commercial litigation matters, including resolving business-related disputes in both state and federal courts.

A past president and chairperson of the Connecticut Chapter of the Turnaround Management Association — and current member of its board of directors — Mayhew also serves as chair of the Connecticut Bar Association’s Commercial Law & Bankruptcy Section Executive Committee and is on the Public Outreach Committee. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Lafayette College and her Juris Doctorate, magna cum laude, from Pennsylvania State University Dickinson School of Law. She is admitted to practice law in Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the U.S. Court of Appeals, Second Circuit.

D’Acunto has 20 years of experience counseling clients in general estate planning and business succession planning. He works collaboratively with clients and their financial and insurance advisors to create effective strategies to govern and preserve assets and transfer wealth while minimizing tax exposure. D’Acunto assists individuals with preparing, executing and implementing estate planning documents from simple wills, living wills and powers of attorney to complex tax planning and asset preservation trusts.

Fluent in Italian and a dual citizen of the United States and Italy, D’Acunto has served the city of Stamford as a member of the Tax Assessment Board of Appeals, the Board of Ethics, and the Mayor’s Multicultural Council. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Central Connecticut State University and received his Juris Doctorate and ABA-approved International Law Certificate from Pace University School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Connecticut and New York.

With nearly 90 attorneys, Pullman & Comley, founded in 1919, is one of Connecticut’s largest firms and provides a wide range of legal services to clients in the New England region, as well as throughout the United States and internationally. The firm has offices in Bridgeport, Hartford, Waterbury and Westport, Connecticut; Springfield, Massachusetts; Wakefield, Rhode Island; and White Plains.