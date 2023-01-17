CURRENT STATE OF GLOBAL DISRUPTIVE FORCES

Christ Church Greenwich Parish Hall, 254 E. Putnam Ave., Greenwich, will host an in-person or livestream program titled “Global Disruptive Forces in 2023: Respite or Revolution?,”

Sunday, Jan. 15, 11:15 a.m. led by Tom Sanderson, former director of the Transnational Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Sanderson has conducted terrorist studies for the U.S. government, testifies before the U.S. Congress and teaches courses for the U.S. Intelligence Community, and has worked in 75 countries engaging nongovernmental organizations, terrorists, warfighters, refugees, traffickers and clergy.

He currently is an advisor at Hostage U.S. and serves on the Middle East Institute’s Counterterrorism Advisory Council and co-chairs the Councilors Program at the Atlantic Council. Most recently, he has done field work in the Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Jordan, Morocco, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and the Philippines.

Sanderson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Wheaton College and an Master of Arts degree from the Fletcher School at Tufts University.

Christ Church is a lively community of faith composed of people with diverse backgrounds, circumstances and spiritual journeys, bound together by God’s love for all people everywhere and united in the common mission to seek and serve God in all persons.