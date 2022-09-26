CRUISING TO A CLOSE

Paradice Classic Cruise Nights in New Milford will present its last program for the year Tuesday, Sept 27. Festivities take place in the parking lots off Route 7 and Dodd Road from dusk to dark at Litchfield Crossings.

“We have been delighted to host Paradice Classic Cruisers for another successful season and are grateful to the New Milford Community, friends, neighbors and local car buffs for their continued support, and especially to our Crossings family,” said Kristen N. Gizzi, executive director of Litchfield Crossings, New Milford’s largest shopping center. Members of the Cruise Club extend a special invitation to vintage auto fans and car groupies to attend the event.

Paradice Classic Cruisers, a member of The Connecticut Council of Car Clubs, arranges car cruisers throughout New England, sponsor local car shows and help raise funds for charities around the state.