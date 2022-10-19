CONCERT COMMEMORATES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS

The Pace Women’s Justice Center (PWJC) kicked off October, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, by commemorating three decades of protecting thousands of women and children with its recent Raising the Bar Benefit Concert at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, who recently completed an eight-week engagement of the fantasy musical, “Into the Woods” on Broadway delivered a powerful performance.

“It is thrilling to have Sara Bareilles collaborate on our benefit concert to raise awareness for victims of domestic violence,” said Cindy Kanusher, executive director, PWJC. “At a time when the rights of so many are being challenged it is imperative to continue our work, protecting the rights of women and victims of abuse.”

PWJC selected Pam Kaufman, president and CEO of international markets, global consumer products and experiences at Paramount Global, as its honoree. She has been a devoted advocate and advisory board member for more than five years.

The Pace Women’s Justice Center, a self-funded nonprofit legal center located at the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University seeks to pursue justice for victims and prevent abuse through quality legal services, community partnerships, education, and awareness.