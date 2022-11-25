COMMERCIAL BANKING LEADER JOINS HVEDC BOARD

Melinda White, Wells Fargo commercial banking leader for the Hudson Valley has joined the Hudson Valley Economic Development Corp. (HVEDC) Board of Directors in Poughkeepsie, move bolstering the bank’s presence in the region.

In her new role, White will transition from her current relationship manager role, which she has held since 2010, to manage a team of five commercial banking professionals who provide loan, treasury management, deposit products and capital markets’ solutions to companies from $10 million to $2 billion in annual revenue.

White brings 30 years of experience in commercial banking to her new position, including vice president roles at The Bank of New York and HSBC. She will be based in the company’s Purchase, New York, office.

As a Westchester County resident and an active member of the local community, White is currently on the executive committee of The Westchester County Association. She also serves on the board of governors of the Westchester Bankers Association and the Women’s Economic Development Council. White is a Fairfield University graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance.