CMG AWARDED “DEAL OF THE YEAR”

Carter Morse & Goodrich (CMG) was named winner of the “Corporate/Strategic Deal of the Year (between $100MM – $250MM” at the 21st annual M&A Advisor Awards for the acquisition of Wheels of Connecticut by Global Partners. This is the fifth time that CMG has been awarded the award in the last six years.

“The award recipients represent the best in the M&A industry this past year and earned these honors by standing out in a group of extremely impressive finalists,” said Roger Aguinaldo, founder of ‘The M&A Advisor.’ “From lower middle market to multibillion dollar deals, we are recognizing the leading transactions, firms and individuals that represent the highest levels of achievement.”

“We are honored to be recognized by our peers and The M&A Advisor for this distinguished award again this year. We are thrilled for the opportunity to work with such a great management team and to achieve a superior outcome for the Wiehl family. We are truly privileged to work with great companies and great clients, helping them achieve their ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ transactions,” said Michael Carter, managing partner, CMG.