CHAZ AND AJ, RAISE $106,411 IN CASH AND TOYS FOR CHILDRENS’ CHARITIES

Connecticut’s popular morning team, Chaz and AJ (WPLR and WFOX), spent a recent morning at Jordan’s Furniture New Haven collecting cash and toys equaling $106,411 to be distributed to local charities.

The annual “Chaz and AJ McDermott Chevrolet & Lexus of New Haven Toy Drive” featured musical guests, local celebrities, political dignitaries and the usual Chaz and AJ shenanigans. Listeners were encouraged to donate online or come to Jordan’s and drop off cash or an unwrapped toy.

“This is the single biggest thing we do all year,” Chaz said. “To be able to raise over $100,000 in cash and toys, and know that it is helping a child in Connecticut wake up to a better Christmas, is tremendous. Our listeners are so incredibly generous, and we couldn’t do this without them.”

The toys and cash were distributed to Boys & Girls Village Inc., The Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley, Central Connecticut Coast YMCA, McGivney Community Center, TEAM Inc., and The Center for Family Justice Inc.

“Chaz and AJ continue to prove, year after year, that local radio is alive and well. And when done correctly can truly make a difference in people’s lives,” said Connoisseur Media Vice President of Programming Keith Dakin.

Special thanks to the sponsors of this event: McDermott Chevrolet & Lexus of New Haven, Jordan’s Furniture New Haven, Art’s Television & Appliance, The Water Doctor, Pepe’s Pizza, Fairview Tree Farm, K&J Tree Service, Lincoln Tech, and Carbutti and Co.

Connoisseur Media owns market-leading radio clusters in regions, including Nassau-Suffolk, New York; Metro Fairfield, Connecticut; New Haven, Connecticut; and Frederick, Maryland.