‘CELEBRATING A CENTURY OF SERVICE’

The New Rochelle Thanksgiving Parade kicked off Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. after volunteers braved the frigid air at 6. a.m. to inflate the balloons.

Parades of this magnitude only happen with tremendous assistance from sponsors, partners, New Rochelle Chamber members, the city of New Rochelle and many volunteers. This year’s premier sponsor developer RXR was pleased to play a substantial role in the parade.

“RXR is proud to support the New Rochelle Thanksgiving Parade and the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce as it celebrates 100 years of service. We look forward to our continued partnership as the chamber continues its work in its next century,” said Joseph Graziose, RXR senior vice president of residential development.

An unparalleled location, superb quality of life, diverse and talented residents and a focused business plan enhancing the downtown area while enhancing sustainability through green and energy-efficient design, make New Rochelle a most desirable place to locate.