CASH MANAGEMENT ADVISOR JOINS BANK

KeyBank recently announced that Lee C. Foo has joined the bank as regional cash management advisor in Connecticut. He will partner with Key’s business banking teams to deliver customized cash-management solutions to meet business clients’ cash flow needs.

Foo has more than 15 years of financial services’ experience. Most recently he worked for Guilford Savings Bank as a cash management officer focused on strategic initiatives, sales strategies and developing business. Prior to that, he was a business banking relationship manager at Citizens Bank serving Connecticut. He began his business banking career with Bank of America.

Foo holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Bridgeport and an MBA from North Central University.

KeyCorp’s roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187.0 billion at June 30, 2022.