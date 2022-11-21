BANK’S DIVERSITY OFFICER RECEIVES AWARDS

PCSB Bank’s focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) has been recognized by four major awards presented during the past three months to Michelle A. Nicholas, senior vice president, chief diversity officer and director of community development.

As the first hire of its kind in Westchester County’s banking community, Nicholas’ engagement signaled the importance that PCSB has accorded to advancing a positive DE&I culture and community involvement as fundamental principles of its growth in serving its local communities. In her role Nicholas is responsible for shaping the bank’s DE&I strategy as well as engaging external audiences on areas of community development throughout its lower Hudson Valley footprint.

The commitment and the creation of several new initiatives to impact culture, spearheaded by Nicholas to spotlight DE&I in PCSB’s operations, have led to her selection as a recipient of several awards honoring her leadership and commitment.

“We congratulate Michelle on this exciting array of well-deserved awards,” said Joseph D. Roberto, chairman, president and CEO, PCSB Bank. “These recognitions reflect the profound impact of the DE&I initiatives that she enabled our bank to create and launch, substantially broadening opportunities for those in our communities.”

Upon joining PCSB Bank in 2021, Nicholas brought extensive senior-level experience in the corporate, nonprofit and government sectors.

PCSB Bank, a New York-chartered stock commercial bank, has served the banking needs of its customers in the lower Hudson Valley since 1871. It operates from its executive offices and headquarters in Yorktown and 14 branch offices throughout Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties.