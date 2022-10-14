ARTS CENTER CELEBRATES DIAMOND JUBILEE

Celebrating its 75th year bringing arts and culture to west of the Hudson, Rockland County Arts (RoCA) presents “The Women of South Mountain Road” in partnership with the Rockland Historical Society of Rockland County. South Mountain Road and its environs were home to many of the top artistic talents in the country, including playwright Maxwell Anderson, composer Kurt Weill and his singer/actress wife, Lotte Lenya, and Academy Award-winning director John Houseman. On Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., Susan Deeks, executive director of the Rockland Historical Society, will introduce 10 gifted female artists of South Mountain Road to explore their unique achievements and make a case for why they should have a more prominent place in the history of American arts and letters. On Sunday, Nov. 6, Noami Vladeck, author of “Braving Creativity,” will conduct an interactive workshop for women artists from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information on the exhibit and programs, visit rocklandartcenter.org.