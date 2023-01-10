ART AND DANCE AT CONTEMPORARY MUSEUM

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield, Connecticut, will present “moments” by Ali Kenner Brodsky, a multifaceted performance piece of dance, music and art. This evening length dance-theatre work explores memory, loss and love and will be performed live at The Aldrich on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. Weather date is Sunday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at thealdrich.org.

Unfolding through subtle gestural movement and emotionally evocative music, moments evokes memories of past relationships, the longing for a closeness once felt and the challenge of how to move forward through grief. Through a collection of embodied vignettes, it breaks the stigma around grief by giving audiences a moment to be present in their individual experience of loss.

Performed by Ali Kenner Brodsky, Scott McPheeters, Jenna Pollack, Jessi Stegall and Ilya Vidrin, with costume design by Hertling and fiber artist Alex Davis, live and recorded music by MorganEve Swain, graphics by Cyrus Highsmith, and set design by Keri King, moments surveys themes of devotion, remembrance, passing and grief.