AMERICARES NAMES COLOMBIA PROGRAM DIRECTOR

Americares, the health-focused relief and development organization located in Stamford, Connecticut, has welcomed Diana Gutiérrez de Piñeres Botero as director of its Colombia program. In her new role, Gutiérrez de Piñeres Botero oversees the operation of Americares 10 primary care clinics in 10 departments. At the same time, she is responsible for implementing programs that meet the needs of the thousands of Venezuelans entering Colombia every day and spearheading initiatives that alleviate the strain placed on the Colombian health system.

“Diana brings to Americares more than 20 years of experience leading teams, expanding resources, cultivating partnerships and setting the strategic direction for organizations in both the public and private sectors,” said Americares President and CEO Christine Squires. “Her unique wealth of knowledge will be invaluable as we work to increase access to quality health services for families affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Venezuela….”

Americares opened its first health clinic in La Guajira in July 2018, in coordination with national and regional public health authorities, and with funds from the United States Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, to provide free primary care services for families fleeing the unprecedented humanitarian emergency in Venezuela. Currently, Americares operates clinics in Antioquia, Arauca, Atlántico, Bogotá D.C., La Guajira, Magdalena, Nariño, Norte de Santander, Valle del Cauca and Vichada, with the support of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration. The clinics provide quality primary care, including medical exams, mental health services and medication at no cost for Venezuelan migrants, Colombian returnees and host communities, six days a week. In addition, clinical staff provide mobile outreach services in neighboring communities.

Prior to joining Americares, Gutiérrez de Piñeres Botero served as executive director for the Colombia Ministry of Defense’s Inclusive Rehabilitation Center, where she was responsible for building the center’s strategy. Prior to that, she worked as a legislative advisor in Colombia’s House of Representatives and served as a political campaign advisor, where she helped craft legislation and campaign strategies around health and social issues. Prior to her work in the public sector, Gutiérrez de Piñeres Botero served as the executive director of Fundación Teletón, the leading nonprofit organization in Colombia focused on supporting individuals with disabilities.

Gutiérrez de Piñeres Botero earned a bachelor’s degree in law from Universidad La Gran Colombia and became a criminal law specialist at the same university. She received a master’s degree in social policy from Universidad Javeriana and completed professional studies in government at the Universidad de los Andes and completed an executive development program at Universidad de La Sabana’s INALDE Business School. Gutiérrez de Piñeres Botero also holds a bachelor’s degree in dentistry from Universidad El Bosque.

Americares responds to more than 30 natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide each year, establishes long-term recovery projects and brings preparedness programs to communities vulnerable to disasters. Since its founding more than 40 years ago, Americares has provided more than $20 billion in aid to 164 countries, including the United States.