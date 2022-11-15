AID TO HOME CARE SERVICES 

Hospice of Westchester (HOW) in White Plains has received a $15,000 grant from Field Hall Foundation in northern Westchester, which will help support the organization’s Home Care Services.

“Mary K. Spengler, MS, LHNA, CEO, HOW, said, “…This grant will help us continue to provide quality and compassionate services to those in our care.”

By providing grants to nonprofits and local government agencies in Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties Field Hall Foundation helps their programs and projects that directly impact vulnerable seniors and their caregivers.

“The work of Hospice of Westchester perfectly aligns with our mission and they provide a valuable service to the community,” said Field Hall Foundation Program Director Patti Lavan Horvath.

Hospice of Westchester is a private, not-for-profit health care agency that provides skilled, compassionate and comprehensive end-of-life home care to patients diagnosed with any serious or life-limiting illness and gives support to their families and loved ones.