NEW LEASE AT 383 MAIN AVE.

Choyce Peterson Inc., a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm in Norwalk, recently announced the successful conclusion of lease negotiations on behalf of Success Systems Inc. for a 5,649-square-foot office at MerrittView, 383 Main Ave. in Norwalk. Choyce Peterson Principal John Hannigan represented Success Systems in this transaction.

Hannigan, who handled Success Systems’ lease negotiations in the past, provided market research of the greater Norwalk office market, which made it possible for Success Systems to conclude that remaining in its current space at 383 Main Ave. was the optimal choice due to the existing space layout and the building’s ideal location and amenities. Hannigan then negotiated a direct deal with the landlord, upon the expiration of the sublease. New lease terms included free rent, a competitive rental rate and landlord-funded tenant improvements.

Hannigan said, “It’s always a privilege to work with a repeat client such as Success Systems. We’re pleased that they’ve enjoyed their tenancy in the MerrittView building. Negotiating a direct deal with the landlord was an ideal solution for them, which culminated in favorable economic terms. Coupled with two other transactions, we’re proud to report that we completed more than 35,700 square feet of leases at 383 Main Ave. over the past 15 months.”

The landlord, GLIC Real Estate Holding LLC, was represented by Executive Vice President Tom Pajolek and Senior Vice President Ned Burns of CBRE in this transaction.

Success Systems is one of the most recommended suppliers of cloud-based, turnkey store automation solutions for independent convenience, grocery, petroleum, tobacco and liquor retail outlets. Reflecting more than 36 years of field-tested experience, its offerings are designed to help customers optimize every aspect of their operations and achieve measurable results.

Choyce Peterson, a full service commercial real estate brokerage firm has offices in Norwalk, Connecticut, and Rye Brook, New York. Founded in 1997, it has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada.