NEW INTENSIVE CARE UNIT LEVERAGES TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATIVE DESIGN

White Plains Hospital recently opened a state-of-the-art intensive care unit (ICU), which expands capacity and will allow the most medically vulnerable patients to receive the life-saving care they need in a more advanced setting.

The 12-bed redesigned unit facilitates high-quality patient care across all touchpoints. Advanced beds feature pressure equilibration, pulmonary and general physiotherapy capabilities to improve recovery and reduce the potential for wounds. The unit also features four larger universal care rooms, which allow patients recovering from cardiac surgery to progress through phases of care while remaining in the same room.

Dr. John Cardasis, director of critical care at White Plains Hospital, said, “Expanding our ICU capacity at this time will also support our newest complex care offerings, including cardiac care and neurosurgery.” White Plains Hospital’s critical care team cares for more than 2,000 patients each year.

The new ICU is a continuation of the hospital’s rapid growth over the past several years. Last year, White Plains Hospital opened a 252,000-square-foot, nine-story outpatient facility, the Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery, connecting to both the main hospital and the Center for Cancer Care. In addition, the hospital launched a new cardiac surgery program in partnership with Montefiore and constructed a dedicated Cardiac Operating Room to support these advanced procedures.

White Plains Hospital’s commitment to exceptional patient care was recently recognized with a five-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) — the highest distinction offered by the federal agency awarded to just eight hospitals in New York state. White Plains Hospital was the only Hospital in Westchester recognized with this designation.