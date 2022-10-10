NEW COMMUNITY CENTER

Chabad of Orange County recently celebrated the opening of its new $4 million community center. The 10,000-square-foot Gellman-Kaplan Center for Jewish Life in the village of Monroe consists of a synagogue, a social hall with kitchen facilities that can accommodate up to 200 guests, children’s classrooms and a Jewish library. Rabbi Pearch Burston and his wife, Chana, members of the Chabad Lubavitch, established Chabad of Orange County nearly 20 years ago and were hosting meetings and programs in rented spaces around the county. Now that the new facility officially opened in time for the holidays, the Burstons expect to host several events at the new Center for Jewish Life. Plans are still in the works to add a playground and play areas to the lush seven-acre property.