NEW CHAIRMAN FOR BANK BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Charles ‘Bud’ Walker has been appointed chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ulster Savings Bank in Kingston.

After chairing the human resources committee and serving on several other committees during his 10 years as a bank trustee, Walker retired recently as the practice administrator at Hudson Valley Foot Associates in Kingston where his 22-year tenure there saw the practice expand to seven counties with nine office locations.

A graduate of SUNY Ulster and SUNY Brockport, he currently serves on the Advisory Board of the Rip Van Winkle Council of Boy Scouts of America. He also serves as chairperson of the Board of Trustees for the First Congregational Church of Saugerties. As a past president of the Community Rehabilitation Center Foundation (United Cerebral Palsy of Ulster County) Walker received a National Award for Commitment to Excellence. He has been active on the boards of many other local nonprofit organizations, including the United Way of Ulster County and the BOCES Advisory Council.

Headquartered in Kingston, New York, Ulster Savings Bank is a mutual savings bank with assets of $1.3 billion. It has 15 branches located in Lake Katrine, Gardiner, Hyde Park, New Paltz, Newburgh, Phoenicia, Poughkeepsie, Red Hook, Saugerties, Stone Ridge, Wappingers Falls and Woodstock.