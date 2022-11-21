NEW CFO AT BANKWELL

Christopher R. Gruseke, president and CEO of Bankwell and its parent company, Bankwell Financial Group. announced the appointment of Courtney E. Sacchetti as executive vice president, chief financial officer at Bankwell, effective Jan. 1.

Sacchetti, a resident of Stamford, has served for the past six years as director of financial planning and analysis for the company. She began her career at GE Capital in the Financial Management Program and held various finance and regulatory positions of increasing responsibility over her 18-year career at that company.

Bankwell is a high-performing commercial bank with assets in excess of $2.7 billion and a comprehensive suite of banking solutions for commercial, small-business and consumer clients.