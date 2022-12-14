NEW CEO AT ENTA

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) the largest ear, nose throat, allergy and audiology practice in the country has appointed Daniel Blum, MPA, as its new CEO effective Feb. 27.

Blum will succeed Robert Glazer who is stepping down from the CEO role after 25 years. In support of this significant transition, Glazer will continue to serve as the executive vice president of QMMS USA LLC in an advisory capacity through the end of 2023.

Steven Gold, M.D., vice president of ENTA and chair of the ENTA CEO Search Committee said, “CEO succession planning has been a joint effort between senior management and the Board of Trustees. Dan’s expertise and proven leadership in health care matches our vision and makes him the ideal person to lead the company into the future.”

With more than 25 years of health care experience across urban and suburban hospitals and health-care systems, Blum is a driven health-care executive with a passion for high-quality clinical care, positive financial outcomes and exceptional service value.

Most recently, Blum worked for LifeBridge Health, serving as president of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Maryland’s largest community hospital and one of the key teaching hospitals in the state. He also presided over Grace Medical Center, Baltimore Child Abuse Center, and West Baltimore Renaissance Foundation. Prior to LifeBridge, Blum was president and CEO of Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, in Sleepy Hollow, New York, and member of the Northwell Health System. Blum also held leadership roles at White Plains Hospital, Stellaris Health Network, St. Vincent Hospital and New York-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Blum began his career as a paramedic and emergency management system supervisor before transitioning to hospital administration in the New York City area. He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and a master’s degree in health-care administration from New York University.

“We are excited for Dan’s leadership as we begin a new era at ENTA,” said President-Elect David Godin, M.D. “Filling the CEO position was a task that we handled with great care and scrutiny. Dan’s impressive educational background, paired with his extensive experience with top health care institutions, made choosing him a no-brainer. Dan is just the kind of professional we need to fill the big shoes left behind by Bob Glazer…”

ENTA has more than 300 providers practicing in over 55 office locations in Westchester, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 120,000 patients per month.