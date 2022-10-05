NEW BOARD MEMBERS APPOINTED

Girls Inc. of Westchester County (GIWC) has appointed Tamisha Chestnut, Lee Meiner and Jin Whang to its Board of Directors

“I could not be more excited to have Tamisha, Jin and Lee join our GIWC board,” said Fiona Bruder, chair of the board. “Each brings a unique set of qualities and skills but all fully aligned in their passion and dedication to the GIWC mission and creating opportunities to enable and empower the Girls we serve.”

Chestnut is a global human resources executive and has worked at IBM, Deloitte, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock and Hugo Boss. She is currently the director of diversity, equity and inclusion at The Ursuline School – an all-girls, independent, private, school in New Rochelle.

She holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Mercy College, and is a graduate of Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia.

Meiner currently serves as a chief people officer at Vince LLC.

He has deep experience with corporate structures and teams and leads all aspects of human capital development.

He has held a variety of senior executive HR positions at leading brands such as Theory/Fast Retailing USA Inc., Virgin Management USA Inc., New York & Company, Gap Inc. and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Meiner earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

Whang currently serves as the director of public Affairs at the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office –the largest local prosecutor’s office outside New York City – where she oversees communications and public relations as a principal contact with news media.

Previously, she was a political strategist and consultant managing grassroots campaigns, creating direct mail programs and producing digital/print/video ads for candidates.

Her pivot to politics followed a nearly 20-year career in Hollywood producing award-winning creative advertising campaigns for global box-office releases.

A native of Koreatown, Los Angeles, and a graduate of the University of Southern California, she and her family reside in New Rochelle.