NEW BCW BOARD MEMBERS

The Business Council of Westchester (BCW) recently announced the election of three new members to its Board of Directors. They include for three-year terms: Sue Gerry, Karen Erren and Kevin Marbury.

Gerry serves as senior vice president of development for the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth Network). She brought more than 20 years of public service, transactional, public policy, legislative and leadership experience to the medical center, which she joined after serving for six years as deputy mayor of the city of Yonkers. She presently serves on the Board of Trustees of Westchester Community College and is a Member of the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council. She is also a Board Member of the Friends of Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center.

Erren is president and CEO of Feeding Westchester, which provides food to a hunger-relief network of more than 300 partners and programs. As the innovative head of Westchester’s largest hunger-relief organization, Erren has more than 15 years of nonprofit experience, and joined Feeding Westchester in July 2020. That summer and into the following year Feeding Westchester centered itself in the fight against heightened, pandemic-related hunger levels.

Marbury has been an active member of the BCW since 2013. A 40 under 40 Rising Star award winner in 2016, Marbury has since gone on to serve on the Rising Stars Leadership Council and Rising Stars Selection committee. His professional career spans over 20 years in the insurance brokerage industry. Currently he serves as a senior vice president for York International Agency. He is a graduate of Le Moyne College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business management.

The Business Council of Westchester is a business membership organization representing more than 1,000 members, including multinational corporations, hospitals, universities, biotech pioneers, not-for-profits, entrepreneurs and companies of all sizes.